Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,015 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,607 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

