Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.13.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total transaction of $10,208,896.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,475,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,838,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total transaction of $10,208,896.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,475,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,838,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,112 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,298. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $192.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

