Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lantheus worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $205,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.78. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

