Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.