131,545 Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,924 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,713,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.03. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.