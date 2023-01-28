15,440 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Chemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

