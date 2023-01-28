5,597 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in National Instruments by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in National Instruments by 13.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $15,710,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $307,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI opened at $54.51 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,437 shares of company stock worth $288,351. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

