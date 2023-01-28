7,024 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $51,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $63.02 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Winnebago Industries



Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.



