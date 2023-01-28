888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EIHDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 888 from GBX 355 ($4.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

EIHDF stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

