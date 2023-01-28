AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PARA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

