AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $38,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 247,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

