AIA Group Ltd Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,855,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

NYSE CAH opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

