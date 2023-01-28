AIA Group Ltd Has $149,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,795,000 after buying an additional 660,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

