AIA Group Ltd Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $239.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

