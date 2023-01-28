AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

