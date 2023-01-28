AIA Group Ltd Sells 387 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 103.32%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

