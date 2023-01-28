AIA Group Ltd Sells 4,897 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPG opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

