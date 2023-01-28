AIA Group Ltd Sells 620 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

