Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) EVP Omer Gajial Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Albertsons Companies Price Performance
Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.99.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.
Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.