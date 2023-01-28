Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) EVP Omer Gajial Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

