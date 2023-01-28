Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Allakos Stock Performance
Shares of ALLK stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.51. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
