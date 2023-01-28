Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jan 28th, 2023

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.51. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 155,853 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Allakos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 558,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

