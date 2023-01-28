Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.51. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

About Allakos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 155,853 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Allakos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 558,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Stories

