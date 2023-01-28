Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Joseph Zwillinger Sells 92,643 Shares

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $12,650.00.

Allbirds Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.81 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $419.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Allbirds by 1,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 765,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

