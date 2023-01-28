Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($330.43) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Allianz Stock Up 0.0 %
ALV opened at €221.65 ($240.92) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €186.84. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($224.78).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
