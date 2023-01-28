Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OROCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allkem from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Allkem Stock Performance

OROCF stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allkem has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

