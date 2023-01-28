Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.
About Almaden Minerals
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
