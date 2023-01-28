American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.53.

AAL stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

