AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Given New $141.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.50.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $106.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

