Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $110.59 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $147.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

