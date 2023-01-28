ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.