Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $190.75 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.