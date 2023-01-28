Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 940 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 101,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.05 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,541,473 shares of company stock valued at $62,414,710. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

