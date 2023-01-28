Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,443 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

MTCH opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

