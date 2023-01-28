Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

