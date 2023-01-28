Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 171,892 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NetApp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 232,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.54 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.