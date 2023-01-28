Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.96 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 39.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in VeriSign by 11.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,370 shares of company stock worth $13,743,996. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $218.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

