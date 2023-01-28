Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

