Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 303,877 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 65,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.06 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Stories

