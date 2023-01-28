Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $300.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

