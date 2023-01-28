Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 246 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $322.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.82.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

