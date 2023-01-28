Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,711 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its position in Incyte by 118.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Incyte by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after buying an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 174,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

