Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,442 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

