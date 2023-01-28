Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 762 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

HPE stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.