Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,048 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,458,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,361,000 after buying an additional 213,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

