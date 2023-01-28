Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,495,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 720,803 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 120.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

SSNC stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

