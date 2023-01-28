Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVIR opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.19. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.34. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $83,416.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $131,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

