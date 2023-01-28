ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ATS in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATSAF opened at $40.57 on Friday. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.