Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428,690 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,008,000 after acquiring an additional 825,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 175,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 101,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XT opened at $53.31 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.