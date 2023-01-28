Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 295.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $52.28 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

