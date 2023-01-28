Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

