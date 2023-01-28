Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PALL stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $298.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.58.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.