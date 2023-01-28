Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

NYSE SCM opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.